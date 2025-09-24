Skip to content

Someone in BC WON the September 23 $31-Million Lotto Max Jackpot

Vancouver (BCLC)— British Columbia has a new multi-millionaire, as someone matched all seven winning numbers to win Tuesday (September 23) night’s Lotto Max $31-million jackpot

The seven winning numbers were: 8, 9, 23, 30, 38, 40 and 43.  

The ticket was purchased on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, which is the province’s only legal, regulated gambling website, where B.C. players can make lottery purchases, place sports bets and enjoy online casino games. 

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play. 

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize. 

