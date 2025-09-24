Rare ‘Medieval’ Artifacts Found at Chilliwack Hospice Thrift Store Donated to SFU for Study (VIDEO)

Chilliwack/Burnaby – Rare artifacts dating back potentially thousands of years have been found in the Chilliwack Hospice thrift store and donated to Simon Fraser University for study.

The remarkable discovery of eleven rings and two medallions, thought to date from medieval or Roman times, was made in a Chilliwack thrift shop where they were being sold for $30.

The collection is now in the care of SFU’s Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology and will form part of a new archaeology course, where students will get to analyze the designs and materials with a view to identifying where and when the items originate from.

“This is an incredibly exciting donation and an amazing opportunity for students here at SFU,” says Sabrina Higgins, associate professor, Global Humanities and Archaeology.

“It will take at least a semester – if not longer – to piece together the origins of these artifacts. We’re fortunate to have access to cutting-edge research technologies within our department to properly study these objects, so it promises to be a rewarding journey for students.”

The artifacts were found at the Thrifty Boutique, which provides vital financial support for the Chilliwack Hospice Society.

A customer with an archaeology background alerted the store’s volunteers to the potential archaeological significance of the items. They then approached SFU experts for their assessment.

“It’s a privilege for Chilliwack Hospice Society to contribute to the continuing story of these artifacts,” says Sue Knott, executive director, Chilliwack Hospice Society.

“Thrifty Boutique offers an upscale thrift shopping experience where you can discover unique new and pre-loved items, many of them treasures — metaphorically and, as it turns out, quite literally.

“This story is a beautiful reminder of how every donation carries meaningful history and unknown potential.”