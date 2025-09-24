Planned Power Outages in Kent – Wednesday and Thursday – September 24 and 25

Kent – BCHydro will be performing two separate overnight system upgrades in the District of Kent on September 24-26, 2025.



– September 24, 5:00 PM – September 25, 5:00 AM

– September 25, 10:00 PM – September 26, 6:00 AM



During this time electricity services will be temporarily shut down, to see if you will be affected and full outage details please visit the BCHydro planned outage list for the lower mainland: https://www.bchydro.com/…/app/outage-list-planned.html…



BCHyrdo recommends prior to the outage to turn off electric heaters, major appliances and to unplug sensitive electronics to protect them from damage. If you rely on electric medical equipment or access doors, have a plan to maintain use. For any questions or concerns please contact BCHydro at 1-800-224-9376.