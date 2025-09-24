Hope RCMP Launch Project CREVO – Focused on Crime Reduction through Enforcement, Visibility, and Outreach

Hope – Hope RCMP announced the launch of a new crime reduction initiative aimed at enhancing public safety through increased police visibility, targeted enforcement, and proactive community outreach.

This multi-pronged strategy is designed to deter criminal activity, build trust with residents, and foster stronger partnerships between law enforcement and the community. This initiative kicked off in early August and will continue into December.

Key Components of the Initiative:

Enhanced Visibility: Officers will increase foot and vehicle patrols in high-traffic and high-crime areas with a heavy focus on the downtown core area to provide a visible deterrent to criminal behavior and reassure residents of their safety.

Focused Enforcement: The RCMP will implement data-driven enforcement strategies targeting repeat offenders, open drug and alcohol use, property crime, loitering and other priority crimes.

Outreach: Officers will focus on community engagement to address these concerns in a coordinated and compassionate manner. Any individuals in need of community supports will be provided with outreach resource information.

S/Sgt Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP stated, “This initiative reflects our commitment to a safer community, helps to deter disorderly behaviour and creates more inviting areas for residents and tourists to frequent. By combining visibility, enforcement, and outreach, we aim not only to reduce crime but also to build lasting trust with the people we serve.”

Project CREVO is made possible through funding from the Government of British Columbia’s Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement Program (C-STEP), which supports municipalities in addressing non-violent crime and complex urban challenges through coordinated, community-based strategies.

