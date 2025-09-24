Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- September 24

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

MATTATALL, Richard ‘Andrew’

Age: 48

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 166lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault, Unlawfully at Large

Warrant in effect: September 22, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Canada Wide Warrants

TONKS, Scott

AbbyPD Scott Tonks June 2025

Age: 42

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 194lbs

Hair: Blonde/Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Traffic in Controlled Substance x2, and Possess Controlled Drug/Substance for Trafficking x2

Warrant in effect: April 1, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack