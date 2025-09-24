Chilliwack RCMP – Electric Motorcycle Impounded, Driver Arrested in Promontory

Chilliwack – On the heels of Abbotsford Police and concerns over electric scooters, comes this.

On Monday September 22, a Chilliwack RCMP officer observed an electric motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner eastbound on Promontory Road near Teskey Road.

When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver allegedly failed to stop and fled the area. In the interest of public safety, officers did not initiate a pursuit. Instead, additional members responded to the area to assist in locating the motorcycle.

The vehicle was later observed entering the garage in the 46000 block of Thomas Road. The operator was identified and taken into custody. The individual has since been released on an undertaking, and police will be recommending charges.

The electric motorcycle was impounded.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our frontline and support unit officers, the driver was located and taken into custody without incident,” says Inspector Kheleh of the Chilliwack RCMP. “Incidents like this highlight the importance of coordinated policing efforts in responding to dangerous driving behaviours and keeping our community safe. We remind all motorists that reckless driving puts everyone at risk.”

Anyone with further information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.