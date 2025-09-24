BC Transit – Orange Ribbons for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – September 30

Fraser Valley/Victoria – On September 30,BC Transit and local government partners will honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with orange ribbons and shirts in some communities across the province.

This is a Federal stat.

Orange ribbons will be displayed on bus mirrors in Victoria and beyond, and some Operators may wear orange shirts to show support.

BC Transit recognizes there is much work to be done to understand the Truth of our shared history and advancing Reconciliation. The organization continues to collaborate with Indigenous communities and partners on initiatives that improve and expand transit services in several Indigenous communities across B.C., helping to strengthen those regions.

Service on September 30, will vary in each region, please visit bctransit.com for all schedules.