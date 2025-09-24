Skip to content

2025 Truth and Reconciliation Events – Chilliwack

Chilliwack – 2025 Truth and Reconciliation Events – Chilliwack. This list will be in constantly updated. If we are missing your event, please email fvn@shaw.ca

On Friday and Satruday -September 26 and 27, 2025, the Indigenous Education and Chilliwack Secondary School will host the 4th annual Orange Shirt Day Pow Wow in recognition of children and families impacted by residential schools. The event will be held at Chilliwack Secondary School at 46363 Yale Road and is open to the public.

2025 Truth and Reconciliation – Seabird Island

Chawathil/Hope –

2025 TRC Chawathil

