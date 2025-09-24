Skip to content

1st Annual Inclusive Employer Excellence Awards – Fraser Valley East – Tuesday October 28

Chilliwack – Inclusion Chilliwack Society, along with Bethesda, Rotary and Work BC have joined together to put on the first Annual Inclusive Employer Awards – Fraser Valley East.

The event will be a celebration of Inclusion in the workplace with 5 awards being presented during a buffet lunch at the Coast Hotel in Chilliwack from 11:30 – 1:00pm on October 28th.

This event was modeled on the very successful Inclusive Employer Excellence Awards held each year in Abbotsford since 2017.

How to Nominate:
It’s simple—just visit the link below and complete the nomination form: (explanation of each award category provided)
Inclusive Employer Awards – Fraser Valley East – Inclusion Chilliwack

We encourage all employers to nominate themselves or others who are making a difference in workplace inclusion.

Award Categories:

Fraser Valley East Inclusive Employer of the Year

Trailblazer in Inclusive Employment

Innovation in Workplace Inclusion

Champion for Change

Rising Star in Inclusive Employment

Tickets: $25 each

  • E-transfer: etransfer@cscl.org
  • VISA (by phone): 604-792-7726
  • In person: Inclusion Chilliwack Society, 9353 Mary St, Chilliwack
2025 Inclusion Chilliwack – Inclusive Employer Excellence Awards – Fraser Valley East

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

