Spreading Joy Through Cupcakes – Cupcake Festival Wednesday September 24

Chilliwack – It started out as a fun event to “spread joy through cupcakes” by blogger, vlogger and social media presence, Nancy Guitar.

In three years, it has mushroomed (pardon the pun) to an event , that is still free, to delight your sweet tooth.

Guitar along with baker Lynn Parsons Johnson and co-originator Linda Drummond are in the process to create 3000 ( yes, that’s right) cupcakes to be available FREE at the following locations.

Just to put a smile on people’s faces.

BTW YES, there are gluten free options.

Wednesday September 24 at these locations.

The Book Man – 45939 Wellington Ave.

MCC Chilliwack Thrift Store – 45774 Kipp Ave.

Save-On-Foods Salish Plaza – 46020 Yale Road

Save-On-Foods Cottonwood Centre – 45585 Luckakuck Way

Elite Ninja Development – 5-8433 Harvard Place

The Owl and The Cat Bookery – 105-45655 Tamihi Way

Panago Pizza Promontory – 6014 Vedder Rd.

Skwah Reserve – 30 Landing Dr.

Ann Davis Transition Society – 9046 Young Rd.

Waal Notary – 9086 Young Rd.