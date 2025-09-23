Spreading Joy Through Cupcakes – Cupcake Festival Wednesday September 24

Chilliwack – It started out as a fun event to “spread joy through cupcakes” by blogger, vlogger and social media presence, Nancy Guitar.
In three years, it has mushroomed (pardon the pun) to an event , that is still free, to delight your sweet tooth.
Guitar along with baker Lynn Parsons Johnson and co-originator Linda Drummond are in the process to create 3000 ( yes, that’s right) cupcakes to be available FREE at the following locations.
Just to put a smile on people’s faces.
BTW YES, there are gluten free options.
Wednesday September 24 at these locations.
- The Book Man – 45939 Wellington Ave.
- MCC Chilliwack Thrift Store – 45774 Kipp Ave.
- Save-On-Foods Salish Plaza – 46020 Yale Road
- Save-On-Foods Cottonwood Centre – 45585 Luckakuck Way
- Elite Ninja Development – 5-8433 Harvard Place
- The Owl and The Cat Bookery – 105-45655 Tamihi Way
- Panago Pizza Promontory – 6014 Vedder Rd.
- Skwah Reserve – 30 Landing Dr.
- Ann Davis Transition Society – 9046 Young Rd.
- Waal Notary – 9086 Young Rd.