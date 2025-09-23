Share Your Voice in the Rural Mission Strategy Engagement

Mission – Get involved with the Rural Mission Strategy by attending an open house, pop-up session, or taking part in the online survey that opened today on engage.mission.ca.

Building on the newly updated Official Community Plan (OCP), the Rural Mission Strategy is dedicated to articulating what matters most to rural residents and ensuring that Mission’s rural essence continues to enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

“Growing up in rural Mission taught me two things: these communities are special places where neighbourliness, heritage, and living close to nature thrive, and they are also at risk if we don’t define a clear vision for their future,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “This process is about preserving the character of these neighbourhoods as valued places to live, work, and recreate. Above all, it’s about protecting the rural choice for generations to come, and we need to hear from everyone in our community to get the vision right.”

The Rural Mission Strategy serves as a guiding framework for Council, staff, and community members, to:

Clarify sustainable service levels for rural communities.

Propose funding strategies and ensure financial sustainability over the long term.

Address key rural living challenges, ranging from road safety to tree protection.

Outline actionable steps for the City and partners, categorized as short, medium, and long-term.

Attend an open house or pop-up session to share your voice. The survey will close on Wednesday, October 15 and feedback will be reported back to Council at a future meeting.