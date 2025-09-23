RCMP Unveil New Uniforms

Ottawa – As part of ongoing efforts to modernize the RCMP uniform, the RCMP is starting to roll out new navy-blue uniform shirts on a province-by-province basis.

Starting in October, frontline RCMP officers at RCMP detachments in Prince Edward Island will begin to wear their new navy-blue uniform shirts. Over the next 18 months, the uniform shirts will become available to officers in other provinces as part of the scheduled rollout.

Members of the public should note that RCMP officers may still wear the previous grey uniform shirts for the foreseeable future, meaning they can be seen wearing either the grey or blue shirts on duty.

The RCMP understands that seeing a new uniform colour may cause confusion. The RCMP also understands that there have been recent incidents of individuals impersonating police. If you have any concerns about the identity of the police officer you are interacting with, you can ask the officer for identification.

You can also contact your local detachment’s non-emergency line or Operational Communication Centre to determine if there is a police officer at your location.

Mike Duheme – Commissioner – For the first time in 30 years, RCMP officers will be stepping out in their communities with a new uniform shirt that fits with today’s modern times. This new shirt, for the first time, is available in a female fit version and is made from more modern materials that enhance comfort and adaptability in different environments.