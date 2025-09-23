REACTION UPDATE – Major Changes to CFL Including American Size Field – BCFC Comments (VIDEO)

Toronto – — The Canadian Football League (CFL) is making a bold move to evolve the game with a set of changes centred upon entertainment and innovation.

At a media conference, Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced that changes will be instituted over the next two seasons through a phased approach. The most significant modifications will come in 2027 with goalposts being moved to the back of the end zone and the field being re-sized. In anticipation of these structural changes, beginning in 2026, the rouge will be modified and adjustments will be introduced to ensure more consistent game flow. ​

The CFL Rules Committee – composed of the Commissioner, CFL Head Coaches, the CFL Players’ Association and CFL officials – will review and address the nuances of rules impacted by these changes in the upcoming off-season.

The BCFC is part of the CJFL. The Commissioner is Jim Pankovich, who released a statement:

On behalf of the Canadian Junior Football League, I want to address the recent announcement by the Canadian Football League regarding their significant rule and field modifications, set to be implemented over the next two seasons.

The CJFL has a long and proud history as a key developmental pathway for Canadian football. Our mission is to provide an elite level of competition for young people, up to age 22, and to help them grow both as players and as individuals. A significant part of this mission is to prepare our athletes for the next level, and for many, that goal is to play in the CFL.

We recognize the CFL’s commitment to innovation and their desire to make the game as exciting and engaging as possible for fans. The proposed changes, which include field modifications and new approaches to scoring, are part of this vision. We respect their goal of improving the fan experience and believe that a strong CFL is beneficial for all levels of the sport in Canada.

With this in mind, the CJFL will be undertaking a thoughtful and thorough review. This process will involve close collaboration with our board of directors, member teams, and coaches to carefully consider all the implications for our league.

Our goal is to ensure the CJFL continues to be the premier destination for post-high school football in Canada, providing our athletes with the highest quality of competition and development. We will be considering all options to align our path forward in a way that serves our players and our community. We look forward to a productive dialogue and will provide further updates as we progress with our review.

Coming in 2027: More touchdowns, more excitement and better visuals. A better canvas for our great game to be played upon. pic.twitter.com/M5G1qJUaUr — CFL (@CFL) September 22, 2025

BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke did NOT hold back:

Nathan Rourke called the new rule changes “garbage”. Very upset that the players and those involved in the on field product weren’t consulted at all. He’s very disappointed in the commissioner who he’s not convinced loved the game like he does. A lot more there, will post fully… — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 22, 2025

FOOTBALL CHANGES – 2027 PHASE

GOALPOSTS AT THE BACK OF END ZONES

To allow passing offences to target the middle of the end zone and to make settling for field goals less attractive, goalposts will be moved to the back of end zones. The shift removes an obstruction that impacts the middle third of the end zone, helping to drive more of football’s most exciting play: touchdowns. The change also benefits teams pinned deep in their own territory, allowing offences – previously limited by the goalposts – to expand their playbooks, as well as enabling punters to kick more freely from their own end zone without interference.

Moving the goalposts removes an obstruction in the field of play, heightening player safety, while also offering more direct sightlines to big plays in the end zone for fans in-stadium and on broadcast.

Projected gains of repositioned goalposts:

10 per cent more end zone completions

60 more touchdowns per season

15-YARD END ZONES AND 100-YARD FIELDS

To ensure scoring remains high and that the kicking game remains relevant, end zones will be shortened from 20 to 15 yards. The CFL will still have the largest end zone of any form of professional gridiron football. The field will also be shortened from 110 yards to 100, while retaining its distinctive 65-yard width, allowing offences to start closer to the opposition’s end zone.

The adjustment also ensures league-wide uniformity of end zone dimensions.

FOOTBALL CHANGES – 2026 PHASE

MODIFIED ROUGE

The rouge will no longer include a single point for a missed field goal attempt that goes wide of the goalposts. A point will also not be awarded when a punt or kickoff sails through or rolls out the back, or sides, of an end zone without being touched by a returner.

If a punt, field goal or kickoff settles in the end zone, and the returner fails to take it out or takes a knee, a single point will still be awarded.

The change eliminates games being decided by a missed field goal, punt or kickoff through the end zone.

The modified rouge – in conjunction with the repositioned goalposts and the shortened field to be instituted in 2027 – will encourage more aggressive play-calling on third downs, given the threat of the return game or the possibility of yielding favourable field position on the ensuing drive.

OPPOSITE-FIELD TEAM BENCHES AND 35-SECOND PLAY CLOCKS

All teams will be required to have their bench areas on opposite sides of the field, eliminating cases where some players are required to run 50-60 yards for substitutions. Some stadiums currently feature benches on opposite sides, while others are side by side.

To improve game flow and consistency, a new 35-second play clock will automatically begin as soon as the previous play is whistled dead. Currently, the 20-second play clock does not start until manually initiated by an official. The change eliminates inconsistencies in timing caused by teams getting set at their own pace, varying times taken to set yardage markers, and more.

The revised play clock also instills a sense of urgency in players to progress the game and continue the drive in a timely fashion.