FV Health Care Run for Hope for Fraser Canyon Hospital – Saturday October 4

Hope (Dr. Lakhbir K. Jassal) – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) announce the return of its annual “RUN FOR HOPE” a vibrant 5km run or walk designed to raise funds for much needed equipment at Fraser Canyon Hospital. The community is invited to lace up their shoes and join in on Saturday, October 4th, for a day of fitness, fun, and community spirit, all in support of local healthcare.



This year’s RUN FOR HOPE promises an unforgettable experience for participants of all ages and abilities. From seasoned athletes to families with

strollers and even their four-legged companions, everyone is welcome to enjoy a scenic 5K loop along the picturesque Coquihalla River and through Thacker Park.



Every step taken and every dollar raised will directly benefit Fraser Canyon Hospital, ensuring that healthcare professionals have much-needed equipment to provide top-tier care to residents of the Fraser Canyon region. The funds will significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to serve its community with modern medical tools and resources.

Registration is now open! To sign up for RUN FOR HOPE and learn more about how you can support FVHCF, please visit fvhcf.ca or contact Jennifer Menge at Jennifer.Menge@fraserhealth.ca