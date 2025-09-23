Fraser Valley Regional District and CUPE Local 458 Ratify New Collective Agreements

FVRD/Chilliwack/Hope – The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and CUPE Local 458 have reached a new 3-year agreement with both of its bargaining units for Chilliwack and Hope (Recreation Group).

“The agreement is a testament to the positive working relationship between the FVRD and the Union,” said FVRD Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Kinneman. “This fair contract supports our employees while reinforcing the high standard of services our residents rely on. I’m grateful to both bargaining teams for approaching the process with respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to our region.”

The 3-year agreement is retroactive to a start date of January 1, 2025, and will be in effect until December 31, 2027. In addition to improved benefits, wage increases outlined in the settlement are as follows:

January 1, 2025 – 5.75%

January 1, 2026 – 4.0 %

January 1, 2027 – 3.75 %

CUPE Local 458 President, Candace Tharp Farnsworth added, “This round of negotiations was challenging. But we’re pleased that we were able to work through some difficult discussions, find common ground, and negotiate contracts that better supports workers and help ensure residents continue to receive reliable, high-quality public services. We value the working relationship we have with the FVRD, and we look forward to building on that as we continue providing the services our communities count on every day.”

The FVRD is a local government that delivers over 114 separate services to approximately 340,000 residents in the Fraser Valley. FVRD communities include eight unincorporated Electoral Areas as well as the municipalities of Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Harrison Hot Springs, Hope, Kent, and Mission.

CUPE Local 458 represents more than 600 local government workers for the District of Kent, District of Hope, Hope Recreation, Fraser Valley Regional District, Cultus Lake Park Board, City of Chilliwack, Chilliwack Crime Prevention, Chilliwack Restorative Justice, Youth Advocacy Association and the Village of Harrison Hot Springs.