City of Abbotsford and School Board Celebrate Reopening of Latham Field – Friday September 26

Abbotsford – Latham Field is Back.

The City and the Abbotsford Board of Education celebrate the grand reopening of Latham Field at W.J. Mouat Secondary after its full synthetic turf replacement!

Join the gridiron fun, Friday, September 26 for a special community celebration:

Music & Food Trucks – starting at 5:30 PM

Ceremonial Coin Toss

Mouat Hawks vs. South Delta Secondary football game – Kickoff at 7:00 PM

Latham Field, W.J. Mouat Secondary School

This upgraded playing surface will benefit student athletes and community sports groups for years to come — a true win for Abbotsford