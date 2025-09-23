Skip to content

Assault of an Inmate at Kent Institution

Home
Crime
Assault of an Inmate at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Saturday September 20, 2025, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.
The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
The assailants have been identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts

Assault of an Inmate at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On Saturday September 20, 2025, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, the maximum-security federal institution.The

RCMP Unveil New Uniforms

Ottawa – As part of ongoing efforts to modernize the RCMP uniform, the RCMP is starting to roll out new navy-blue uniform shirts on a