AbbyPD Weekend Wrap – September 19 to 22 Included Brookside Shooting – No One Hurt

Abbotsford – AbbyPD’s Weekend Wrap for September 19 to 22 included a shooting on Brookside. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline teams responded to 335 police files, keeping extremely busy throughout the weekend. Officers handled serious calls for service while continuing proactive efforts to keep our community safe.

Friday Evening:

Our Emergency Response Team supported Patrol Officers during a high-risk mental health call involving an armed individual. Thanks to coordinated efforts, the situation was resolved peacefully, and the individual was transported to hospital for care. Later in the shift, our Crime Reduction Unit arrested two suspects after witnessing a break-in at a local mall. Throughout the night, the Gang Crime Unit conducted extensive proactive patrols, vehicle stops, and checks. Meanwhile, our Traffic Team remained busy addressing impaired drivers.

Saturday:

Patrol Officers were actively engaged in proactive policing during the day, resulting in the arrest of six individuals with outstanding warrants. Two additional arrests were made—one following a suspect fleeing a traffic stop, and another for breaching court-imposed conditions.

Officers also carried out various proactive patrols across the city. Saturday evening, Patrol responded to a shooting in the 30600 block of Brookside Avenue. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The motive behind the incident remains under investigation.

Sunday:

The shift throughout the day remained relatively routine. Officers arrested two more individuals on outstanding warrants and removed an impaired driver from the road. Overnight, officers focused their patrols on areas impacted by recent shootings and arsons. A targeted home invasion also occurred at a residence in the 3600 block of Homestead Crescent. Only minor injuries were reported.

Weekend Call Summary:

10 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

2 – Assaults

7 – Missing Person Reports

3 – Break & Enters

23 – Thefts

11 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

14 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 33 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 8 individuals were held in custody