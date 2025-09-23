AbbyPD Team Taking On Extortion Threats (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – September 23rd, 2025 – Between November 2023 and September 2025, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) has received 38 reports of extortion-related incidents. Two of these incidents, both of which occurred in November 2023, involved acts of violence.

Between December 2023 and August 2025, the vast majority of reported extortion cases have involved non-violent methods, such as threatening letters, phone calls, or text messages.

All reported incidents have been actively investigated and/or monitored by our Major Crimes Unit. In response to a recent increase in frequency and severity of extortion events this month, some involving shootings and/or arson, the Abbotsford Police Department is taking swift and focused action to reinforce public safety. “These events, and others throughout the lower mainland and beyond, have shaken our sense of security,” said Chief Constable Colin Watson. “We share the concerns we have heard and are fully committed to ensuring public safety in our community.”

AbbyPD has launched an Internal Extortion Task Force under the name “Operation Community Shield”, comprised of experienced officers reassigned both full and part-time from several areas of AbbyPD. The Internal Task Force is dedicated to disrupting and investigating extortion events in Abbotsford. The AbbyPD is also working closely with provincial and federal partners, with two AbbyPD officers serving on the Provincial Extortion Task Force to ensure strong local representation in the broader response. “This is a community concern, not just a police concern. We’re committed to transparency and will keep the public informed as best we can as investigations progress.”

AbbyPD is urging residents to report suspicious activity and share information with police. “We will not let fear define our city. Together, we will work to address these threats to our community members and businesses.”