UFV Sports Sunday – Split for Soccer

Fraser Valley – MSOC: Brazinha brace helps lead Cascades to wild win in Saskatoon

Mateo Brazinha opened the scoring for the UFV Cascades just 63 seconds in, and added a second just after halftime, as the UFV Cascades came away with a 6-2 victory over the Saskatchewan Huskies on Sunday afternoon in Saskatoon.



After going ahead 5-0 the Cascades battled through some adversity when they went down to 10-men, and saw a pair of penalty kicks called against them in the second half, but the Cascades held their nerve to pick up the win and move to 4-1-2 on the season.



Saskatchewan meanwhile sees their record fall to 2-5-1 so far this year.

The Cascades continue their road swing next weekend with a trip to Prince George to face the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday and Saturday. Game times are set for 11am and 12pm respectively, and both matches can be streamed live on Canada West TV.

To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on social media at @ufvcascades

WSOC: Langston’s first half goal not enough as Cascades fall to Spartans

Kiana Langston scored in the first half to give the UFV Cascades a lead, but a pair of goals from the visiting Trinity Western Spartans saw them come back to take the match 2-1 on Friday.



The result sees the Cascades drop to 2-5-1 on the season, while the U SPORTS No. 10 ranked Spartans improve to 4-2.

The Cascades are back at home next week to take on the UBC Okanagan Heat on Friday, and the TRU WolfPack on Saturday. Both games can be seen live at Rotary Stadium at 7pm, or streamed on Canada West TV.