DriveSmartBC – Deciding to Stop Driving

I’ve been teaching my Road Safety for Seniors course at Elder College since the early 2000s. I think that the main interest of the students is in keeping their driver’s licenses as long as possible. I’m surprised that it took me a long time to realize that I needed a module concerning deciding to stop driving.



It’s inevitable. At some point in our life we will be faced with the decision to end our driving career. If we’re lucky, we will have time to ease into that transition by planning ahead.

Surrendering our driver’s licence will be a life changing event. We see driving as a symbol of independence and freedom. It gives us the ability to live comfortably in rural and suburban areas while still being able to access the places that are important to us.



Losing our ability to drive is a negative life event. It impacts our lifestyle, physical and mental health and sense of self worth. It can even increase the possibility of being place in an institution.



The key elements to minimize stress are planning and timing. If you have to downsize and move closer to services, think about the walk score when you move to a new residence. This is an indication of whether you can walk to the services you require or not.



Discover and test community resources that you can use to travel without driving a vehicle. This could include public transit, keeping your car and having someone drive you, ride sharing and using the services of community volunteer groups.



Sometimes we don’t get to choose the end of our driving career. A sudden illness could dictate that we stop driving. If this does happen, recognize that it is normal to experience grief.



It will take time to work through your feelings but it is possible to move forward and enjoy life without driving.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/viewpoint/deciding-stop-driving

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca Any advice contained in this message is given in good faith to the best of my ability. I am not a lawyer and if you require legal advice which you intend to rely on it would be wise to consult one.