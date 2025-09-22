Abbotsford Hosted 2025 BC Culture Days Launch – Canada Wide Festival – INTERVIEW

Abbotsford – UPDATE SEPTEMBER 22 – In recognition of exceptional cultural programming and commitment to community engagement, the City of Abbotsford was selected to host the launch event for the 2025 BC Culture Days, a province-wide celebration of arts, culture and heritage. The launch event will kick off a three-week series of free and interactive cultural programming across BC.

Canada’s largest public participation campaign for the arts, running Sept. 19 – Oct. 12.

FVN’s Don Lehn in conversation with 2025 BC Culture Days Nazanin Shoja Executive Director:

ORIGINAL STORY JULY 21 – Designed to encourage residents to explore and participate in arts, culture and community, the launch event takes place Saturday, September 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Reach Gallery Museum and will feature live music, cultural performances, exhibit tours, interactive family-friendly activities and more.

“As the cultural and economic Hub of the Fraser Valley, our community strives to embrace all of the unique cultures, backgrounds and voices that make up Abbotsford,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “The BC Culture Days launch event is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the incredible talent, culture and creativity found right here in Abbotsford. We encourage everyone to take part in the launch event and enjoy the wide range of arts and culture programming throughout Culture Days.”

Culture Days runs September 19 through October 12 and offers a wide variety of free activities, performances and educational arts and culture opportunities across the city and throughout the province. It is part of a national initiative to increase public participation in arts and culture through free, participatory programming and events.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the City of Abbotsford to host this year’s kickoff celebrations at The Reach Gallery Museum. Over the past number of years, the City of Abbotsford has truly captured the community spirit of Culture Days through its diverse and inclusive offerings of free, arts and cultural activities for all ages. We can’t wait to share this year’s line-up of events for audiences to enjoy,” said Nazanin Shoja, BC Culture Days Program Director.

To learn more about Culture Days and the launch event in Abbotsford, visit www.abbotsford.ca/culture-days.

BACKGROUND:

Culture Days is the largest collective public participation campaign undertaken by the arts and cultural community in Canada. Every year, thousands of events are connected under the celebratory banner of Culture Days – communities large and small are united from coast to coast to coast to increase public engagement in cultural experiences through free, participatory arts and culture events. The BC Culture Days Ambassador Program offers emerging artists in BC the opportunity to develop creative and community-engaged programing throughout July and August.