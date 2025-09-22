Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025 Training Camp Details and Scrimmage Game In Chilliwack – October 1 to 3

Abbotsford/Chilliwack (Abbotsford Canucks Media) – The Abbotsford Canucks announced today the schedule for their 2025 Training Camp, beginning Wednesday, October 1 and running through Friday, October 3. All Training Camp skates will begin at 11:00am at Abbotsford Centre and are open to the public.

Training Camp will wrap up with the annual Green & White Game, set for Saturday, October 4 at the Chilliwack Coliseum. This community-first event serves as the official conclusion of Training Camp and offers fans across the Fraser Valley their first look at the Abbotsford Canucks ahead of the 2025.26 AHL season, as they look to defend their Calder Cup Championship.

Event Details – Green & White Game

The annual Green & White game will take place on Saturday, October 4 at the Chilliwack Coliseum, home of the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs. Doors are scheduled to open at 11:00am PT and puck drop is set for 12:00pm PT, with admission free for the public. Fans can expect in-game entertainment, Canucks activations, a chance to get your photo with the Calder Cup, and post-game autograph opportunities with your favourite Abbotsford Canucks!

Don’t miss out on seeing the defending Calder Cup champions in action this season! Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 regular season are on sale now, starting at just $19 for select games. Secure your tickets today at abbotsford.canucks.com/tickets/singlegame. For more information on full season and half season memberships, click here!