2025 BC Rivers Day and Celebration – Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society – Sunday September 28

Fraser Valley – The BC Rivers Day and Celebration with the Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society is Sunday September 28.

This will run from 8:30AM to 1:30PM.

This is open to the Public · Anyone on or off Facebook can participate.

Registration is open at Thompson Regional Park from 8:30am-9:30am. Pre-registration information will be provided here at a later day as our new website is currently under construction.

All volunteers must return to registration to check in by 1pm. The amazing Chilliwack Monarch Lions Club will feed volunteers between noon and 1pm.

This event happens rain or shine. Please bring sturdy footwear, and a re-useable mug to enjoy the refreshments provided by McDonalds Luckakuck.

Pickup sticks, bags, and gloves will be provided.

Facebook information is here.

Every spring and fall, thousands of pounds of garbage and waste are picked up form riverbanks.