UFV Abbotsford Open House 2025 – Saturday, October 18 (VIDEO)

Education/Learning
Abbotsford – Enjoy an informative, fun-filled day on campus with the UFV Abbotsford Open House 2025, Saturday, October 18.

Link for RSVP is here.

Open House lets you and your family learn about all that UFV has to offer. Information on programs at all our campuses will be available. Whether you’ve already applied to UFV or are still exploring your options, our Open House is the perfect opportunity for you to:

Win great prizes — including UFV apparel, first-year starter packs, and more!

Ask faculty questions about programs, and discover paths you might not have considered

Connect with staff to learn about student support services that you can rely on as a UFV student

Chat with current students for first-hand insights into university life

Tour the campus: what better way to get excited about student life than to explore the grounds?

Attend a discovery session and get a taste of what it’s like to study at UFV

2024 UFV Open House

