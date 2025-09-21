Skip to content

Spreading Joy Through Cupcakes – Cupcake Festival Wednesday September 24

Home
Community
Spreading Joy Through Cupcakes – Cupcake Festival Wednesday September 24

Chilliwack – It started out as a fun event to “spread joy through cupcakes” by blogger, vlogger and social media presence, Nancy Guitar.

In three years, it has mushroomed (pardon the pun) to an event , that is still free, to delight your sweet tooth.

Guitar along with baker Lynn Parsons Johnson and co-originator Linda Drummond are in the process to create 3000 ( yes, that’s right) cupcakes to be available FREE at the following locations.

Just to put a smile on people’s faces.

BTW YES, there are gluten free options.

Wednesday September 24 at these locations.

  • The Book Man – 45939 Wellington Ave.
  • MCC Chilliwack Thrift Store – 45774 Kipp Ave.
  • Save-On-Foods Salish Plaza – 46020 Yale Road
  • Save-On-Foods Cottonwood Centre – 45585 Luckakuck Way
  • Elite Ninja Development – 5-8433 Harvard Place
  • The Owl and The Cat Bookery – 105-45655 Tamihi Way
  • Panago Pizza Promontory – 6014 Vedder Rd.
  • Skwah Reserve – 30 Landing Dr.
  • Ann Davis Transition Society – 9046 Young Rd.
  • Waal Notary – 9086 Young Rd.
2025 Poster Cupcake Festival Nancy Guitar

Share This:

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Stampeders 2025 Tour

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Unique Thrifting

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

On Key

Related Posts