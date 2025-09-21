2025 Chilliwack Purple Light Nights Tree Lighting Ceremony – Wednesday October 1 – Shedding Light on Domestic Violence

Fraser Valley – Purple Light Nights – Domestic Violence Awareness: A purple porch light is often used to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October and to show support for survivors. The Purple Lights Nights campaign aims to provide a message of hope and solidarity

Chilliwack Purple Light Night’s first event of the will be held Wednesday October 1st at 7pm at the Chilliwack RCMP office on Airport Road. Join in supporting the annual Purple Light Nights campaign. Let survivors know they are not alone, and honor the memory of those lost to interpersonal violence.

Purchase your Chilliwack Purple Light Nights t-shirts now, and we will see you at the annual tree lighting on October 1st 7pm, at the Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Available at Wilma’s Transition Society Outreach Office •101-7075 Vedder Road• M-F 9-3

YouthSizes:

Youth Small(6-8), Youth Medium (10-12), Youth Large (14-16), Youth XL(18-20)

Available in black and white $20 Each

Adult Sizes:

Small, Medium, Large, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Available in black and white $25 Each