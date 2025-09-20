UPDATE – Sardis Secondary School Expansion Well Underway

Sardis – UPDATE SEPTEMBER 20 – Chilliwack School District 33 via Instagram: Construction Update! The Sardis Secondary School project includes the construction of a two-storey, mass timber addition that will create 400 seats and help alleviate enrollment pressures in the district. The addition includes a new bus loop, additional parking, and a new fire access route.



The project is expected to be completed by September 2026.

ORIGINAL STORY JUNE 2024 – In April of 2023, FVN told you about the financing in place for the expansion of Sardis Secondary School. That story is here.

The construction is well underway.

At a media event on Tuesday June 11, 2024, Rachna Singh, the Minister of Education and Child Care said: “This investment in Sardis Secondary school is a crucial step towards providing communities with the services they need as the school district welcomes new students.”

Through provincial funding of $40 million, seats at Sardis Secondary school will increase to 1,600, up from its current capacity of 1,200 seats. The 400-capacity two-storey addition includes mass-timber construction aimed at reducing the school’s carbon footprint by emitting fewer greenhouse gases.

“Chilliwack continues to be a place where families want to live,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Our government is taking action by expanding schools and making sure students have access to quality education close to home.”

The Province has approved funding for more than 3,000 new student spaces in Chilliwack over the past six years, with record investments totalling over $214 million. Schools that are completed include Vedder Elementary, Stitos La Toti Elementary/Middle, Imagine High Arts and Technology and GW Graham Secondary. The new Eastside Elementary School is undergoing design development.

“The Chilliwack Board of Education is excited to see work commence on the much-needed addition to Sardis Secondary school,” said Willow Reichelt, chair, Chilliwack Board of Education. “In addition to new classrooms, there will also be a refurbished gym to allow more students to have access to indoor exercise opportunities. We appreciate the provincial government’s continued support of permanent learning spaces for our students.”

Sardis Secondary 2024 Construction Expansion/FVN April 2024