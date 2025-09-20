UPDATE with Photos – 2025 Fraser Valley Canadian Walk for Veterans – Mill Lake Park – Bevan Avenue Entrance – Chilliwack Walk at Sapper SQ – (INTERVIEW)

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – UPDATE – The 2025 Fraser Valley Canadian Walk for Veterans returned to Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park – Bevan Avenue Entrance – Saturday September 20.

The CWFV invited Canadians to walk shoulder to shoulder to recognize serving military and veterans.

ORIGINAL STORY – Register https://canadianwalkforveterans.com

As part of their #CanadianWalkforVeterans series, they’re honoured to introduce Dame Gwendolyn Settle, their new Team Co-Lead for Fraser Valley, BC.

Earlier this year, Gwen served as a volunteer to the Invictus Games in Vancouver, again honouring vets.

With deep military roots and a passionate commitment to honouring those who served, Gwendolyn brings heart and experience to the Walk. A proud Royal Canadian Navy Veteran herself (1962–1965), she served during the Cold War at HMCS Shelburne, following in the footsteps of a remarkable military family — her father, Lt. Charles Lenard McDerby, was a WWII Naval gunnery officer, and several relatives served in both the Navy and Air Force.

“Too many Canadians don’t understand the full value our Veterans bring — not just during wartime, but in disaster response, peacekeeping, and daily service to our nation. Their roles must be remembered, respected, and honoured.”

This year, her wish is simple but bold: the largest participation of any Walk across the country, raising vital funds to help Veterans transition to civilian life.

Her advice to fellow organizers?

Build a strong team

Partner with your city

Be patient, persistent, and above all — smile and enjoy the journey.

From the 2025 Facebook page: Shoulder to shoulder – We walk around Mill Lake to honour our military (past and present) and to raise funds through donations to True Patriot Love Foundation. Funds go to provide services for serving military, veterans and their families. All donations and sponsorships gratefully accepted. Every registered participant receives a special commemorative coin. Pre-register online at the website below.

Time: 10am-1pm, On-Site Registration at 9am.

www.canadianwalkforveterans.com/fraser_valley/

Chilliwack:

Registration 9:00am, Walk 10:00am – 1:00pm at Sapper SQ.

From Eugene Collinson:

I am a Captain in the Cadet Instructors Cadre of the Canadian Forces Reserves. I recently completed a three-year term as the Commanding Officer of 2822 Royal Westminster Regiment Royal Canadian Army Cadets.

Supporting and mentoring young Canadians is my passion—it’s what led me to become involved with the Canadian Walk for Veterans. I first enlisted in the Canadian Forces in 1978, starting with the BC Regiment (BCR) and later joining the Seaforth Highlanders, which became my true home until 1984.

Over the next 31 years, my incredible wife and I raised two children. We spent many years coaching soccer, hockey, and karate, and staying active in our community. During that time, I also got involved with JR Country’s “Basics for Babies” program, helping to fill a one-ton truck with supplies for families in need.

Later, I joined the Canadian Army Veterans Motorcycle Association, where we organized poker runs to support Citadel Canine and provide service dogs for veterans.

In 2015, I made a conscious decision to return to the Canadian Forces and give back to Canadian youth what I had learned during my first time in uniform. That return led me to the Canadian Walk for Veterans and to True Patriot Love. Our Cadet Corps supports the Walk at the White Rock location, which is where I first met Marc Burchell and reconnected with a fellow Highlander from the past, Warrant Officer Alan Plett.

After relocating to Chilliwack—a city with deep military roots and a significant veteran population—I knew it was important to bring a Veterans Walk to this community. CF Chilliwack served as one of the main military installations in British Columbia for many years.

Military service runs deep in my family. My father, just 16 at the time, told recruiters he was 18 and landed on the beaches of Normandy in 1944 with the Royal Regina Rifles. My grandfather served with the 44th Battalion “Little Black Devils” (Winnipeg Rifles) in Passchendaele, and my uncle Del flew Lancaster bombers over Berlin in 1943.

I want Canadians to remember that whenever there’s a conflict in the world, Canada is there—ready to serve. And the cost of that service, both at home and abroad, can be high for those who wear the uniform.

In April 2025, I was honoured to be invested into the Order of St. George, an organization dedicated to supporting members and families of the Canadian Forces, Cadets, and Rangers.

I’m proud to be organizing the Walk in Chilliwack and look forward to supporting this cause for many years to come.

FVN’s Don Lehn in conversation with Gwen Settle, their new Team Co-Lead for Fraser Valley, BC.

2025 Walk for Veterans Facebook