Chilliwack Toastmasters Open House – Wednesday September 24 – Lions Hall

Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack Toastmasters for an Open House evening filled with inspiring speeches, fun impromptu sessions, and a warm, supportive community that will cheer you on every step of the way.

7:15PM Wednesday September 24 at Lions Hall, 45580 Spadina St, Chilliwack

What to Expect:

Engaging speeches from members

Fun & interactive Table Topics (impromptu speaking)

A chance to connect with supportive, like-minded people

Refreshments & lots of encouragement

Admission is Free!

Bonus: Bring a friend, it’s always more fun to learn together

2025 Toastmasters Chilliwack Open House

