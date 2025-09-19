Chilliwack Toastmasters Open House – Wednesday September 24 – Lions Hall

Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack Toastmasters for an Open House evening filled with inspiring speeches, fun impromptu sessions, and a warm, supportive community that will cheer you on every step of the way.
7:15PM Wednesday September 24 at Lions Hall, 45580 Spadina St, Chilliwack
What to Expect:
Engaging speeches from members
Fun & interactive Table Topics (impromptu speaking)
A chance to connect with supportive, like-minded people
Refreshments & lots of encouragement
Admission is Free!
Bonus: Bring a friend, it’s always more fun to learn together