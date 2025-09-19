Charges Against RCMP Assistant Commissioner Over Abbotsford Assault

Victoria/ Abbotsford – From AbbyPD UPDATE – On July 2nd, 2025, Abbotsford Police were alerted to a reported assault at a public facility in the 2400 block of McMillan Road. All individuals involved were identified during the course of the investigation, including an off-duty RCMP officer.



On September 18th, 2025, RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul was formally charged in Abbotsford Provincial Court with two counts of assault and one count of assault by choking, in relation to two complainants. As a publication ban is in effect, the Abbotsford Police Department will not be providing further comment at this time.



Abbotsford Police File: 2025-28142

ORIGINAL STORY from BC Prosecution Service: The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced that on August 20, 2025, Andi MacKay KC was appointed as a Special Prosecutor involving an investigation being conducted by the Abbotsford Police Department into allegations against RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul. The alleged offences occurred on July 2, 2025, in Abbotsford, while off duty.

The appointment of a Special Prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as a police officer in a senior position of authority.

On September 18, 2025, on Abbotsford provincial court file 100214-1, Mr. Teboul was charged with one count of assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code, one count of assault by choking, contrary to section 267(c), in relation to the same complainant, and an additional count of assault, contrary to section 266, in relation to a second complainant. The first appearance is scheduled for October 9, 2025, at Abbotsford Law Courts.

As this matter is now before the court neither the Special Prosecutor nor the BCPS will be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time.

The court has ordered a publication ban in relation to the victims’ identities. Any queries regarding the nature and scope of court orders, including publication bans, should be directed to the court registry.