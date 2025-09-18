The Honourable Steven Point of Sq’ewqéyl First Nation, Appointed to the Order of Canada – and a proud moment for his MLA Daughter

Fraser Valley/Ottawa – From Sqewqéyl FN: Celebrating a Historic Honour for Sq’ewqéyl.

We are proud to share that The Honourable Steven Point, a cherished member of Sq’ewqéyl First Nation, was appointed to the Order of Canada.

Steven Point’s lifelong dedication to justice, education, and reconciliation has made a profound impact across British Columbia and Canada. His legacy of leadership includes serving as:

Chief of Sq’ewqéyl First Nation

The first Indigenous Lieutenant Governor of BC

Chancellor of UBC

Chair of UBC’s Indigenous Advisory Committee

Lawyer, judge, and Chief Commissioner of the BC Treaty Commission

This recognition celebrates his unwavering commitment to Indigenous leadership and public service. Kw’ás hoy (thank you) Steven Point, for your vision and leadership. We are proud to celebrate this incredible achievement together as a community.

From his daughter and Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA Á’a Líya Warbus: Congratulations Honourable Steven Point for receiving the Order of Canada today. You are, and always have been a steady, strong and decisive leader. You have helped anywhere and anytime you’re asked, and you keep your values in the fore front of all that you endeavour. I am grateful and proud to celebrate you today, a well deserved moment of recognition for my Dad.

VIDEO from CPAC – https://www.facebook.com/skowkale.nation/videos/1104136481785583