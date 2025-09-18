Mission RCMP Searching for Suspects Who Stole Donation Box from Monastery, Wallet from Seniors Home

Mission – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a donation box from a monastery in Deroche, then stole a wallet from a senior’s home in Mission days later.

Mission RCMP were called after a donation box containing cash was stolen from the Little Flower Monastery in Deroche, east of Mission, on the afternoon of September 2, 2025. A male and female arrived in a grey 4-door Pontiac Sunfire, then both proceeded inside the building. After milling around the lobby area for about fifteen minutes, the male then placed the box into a white plastic garbage bag, and walked out. The male is described as a Caucasian man in his fifties, wearing a “True North” baseball cap, glasses, and Under Armour flip flops. The female appeared to be Caucasian as well, wearing a long black dress, black sandals, and had dark hair tied up in a bun. This was the second time in a month that the donation box was stolen, although it is not yet clear if the same persons were also responsible for the first theft.

A few days later, on September 5, the same man approached an 83-year-old woman outside a seniors housing complex on Hurd Street in Mission, and told her that he was an employee and needed to do some work in her suite. She let him inside, then when he left a short time later, she noticed that her wallet was gone. The woman with the male suspect at the monastery was not seen during this theft.

Anyone who recognizes either of the persons in the attached photos, or who has other information about these thefts, should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2025-10979.

