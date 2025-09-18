Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – September 18

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

WASACASE, Cheyenne

Age: 21

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 137lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Carry Concealed Weapon x2 and Breach of Undertaking

Warrant in effect: September 15, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

AHPAY, Twyla

Age: 24

Height: 5’4” ft

Weight: 185lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault, Unlawfully at Large

Warrant in effect: September 9, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver with Canada Wide Warrants

JAMIESON, Maria

Age: 23

Height: 5’6” ft

Weight: 150lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault, Theft $5000 or Under, Wilfully Resist/Obstruct Peace Officer, and Breach of Release Order

Warrant in effect: September 15, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack