Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – September 18

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
WASACASE, Cheyenne
Age: 21
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 137lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Carry Concealed Weapon x2 and Breach of Undertaking
Warrant in effect: September 15, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
AHPAY, Twyla
Age: 24
Height: 5’4” ft
Weight: 185lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault, Unlawfully at Large
Warrant in effect: September 9, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver with Canada Wide Warrants
JAMIESON, Maria
Age: 23
Height: 5’6” ft
Weight: 150lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault, Theft $5000 or Under, Wilfully Resist/Obstruct Peace Officer, and Breach of Release Order
Warrant in effect: September 15, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack