OPINION – MP Vis – Delayed Federal Support for B.C. (Disaster) Recovery is Unacceptable

Ottawa/Missin – Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Abbotsford, released the following statement:
The federal government confirmed what many British Columbians already know: disaster
recovery support from Ottawa continues to be delayed, inconsistent, and caught up in
bureaucratic red tape.
To date, only $1.63 billion of the promised support has been delivered. The federal government
initially committed $5 billion in the 2021 Fall Economic Statement to help British Columbia
recover from catastrophic flooding, wildfires, and landslides. That figure was quietly reduced to
$3.93 billion in the spring of 2025.
This is money British Columbians need now, not years from now. Families, farmers, and small
businesses are still rebuilding from disasters that hit as far back as 2020 and 2021. It’s
unacceptable that this funding continues to be tied up in process and paperwork.
At the end of the day, this is about trust. When Ottawa makes a commitment to help people
recover, it should honour it, not delay it, scale it back, or bury the details in a government filing.
Canadians expect action, not excuses.