OPINION – MP Vis – Delayed Federal Support for B.C. (Disaster) Recovery is Unacceptable

The federal government confirmed what many British Columbians already know: disaster

recovery support from Ottawa continues to be delayed, inconsistent, and caught up in

bureaucratic red tape.

To date, only $1.63 billion of the promised support has been delivered. The federal government

initially committed $5 billion in the 2021 Fall Economic Statement to help British Columbia

recover from catastrophic flooding, wildfires, and landslides. That figure was quietly reduced to

$3.93 billion in the spring of 2025.

This is money British Columbians need now, not years from now. Families, farmers, and small

businesses are still rebuilding from disasters that hit as far back as 2020 and 2021. It’s

unacceptable that this funding continues to be tied up in process and paperwork.

At the end of the day, this is about trust. When Ottawa makes a commitment to help people

recover, it should honour it, not delay it, scale it back, or bury the details in a government filing.

Canadians expect action, not excuses.