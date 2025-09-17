FVRD’s Household Hazardous Waste Day – Saturday, October 4

Fraser Valley (Fraser Valley Regional District) – Dispose of your household hazardous waste in an environmentally responsible manner.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is on Saturday, October 4, from 9 AM to 3 PM at the City of Chilliwack – City Operations Centre (near Heritage Park) 44390 Luckakuck Way.

Please bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation for the Salvation Army Food Bank (donation not required to participate).

This event is open to residents in the following areas:

City of Chilliwack

Electoral Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls)

Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley)

Electoral Area H (Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley)

Harrison Hot Springs

District of Kent

Find out what items you can bring to the event chilliwack.com/HazardousWasteDay