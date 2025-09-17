City of Chilliwack’s Draft Official Community Plan is Ready for Feedback – Open House September 18 and 20

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack is asking the public to share their feedback on the Draft Official Community Plan, Chilliwack 2050, that will guide how the city grows and develops over the next 25 years. Through a phased process of planning, research and community engagement, the updated plan will reflect a renewed vision for Chilliwack’s future.

Community members have the option to share their thoughts online through a short questionnaire or in-person at two open house events. The feedback provided in this phase will help to refine the draft plan that will be presented to Council in the fall.

The questionnaire is available at engagechilliwack.com/chwk2050. Paper copies are also available at City Hall, leisure centres and libraries in Chilliwack.

City staff are hosting two open house events where members of the public can learn about and provide feedback on the draft plan:

Thursday, September 18, from 1 to 7 pm at the Sardis Library, 5819 Tyson Road

Saturday, September 20, from 10 am to 6 pm at the District 1881 Courtyard

“As we near the end of the OCP process, I invite all residents of Chilliwack to provide feedback on the Draft Official Community Plan,” said Mayor Popove. “The draft plan continues to support housing options, safe and sustainable travel, as well as focuses on protecting natural areas and farmland, and strengthening relationships with neighbouring First Nations to promote a healthy community.”

Residents are asked to provide feedback by September 28. If you have any access needs or additional questions about this survey, please contact the Planning Department directly at chilliwack2050@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2906.