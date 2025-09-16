UPDATE – FOUND SAFE – Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 60 Year Old New Hazelton Man

Fraser Valley – SEPTEMBER 16 UPDATE – The RCMP confirm that the 60-year-old man reported missing on August 29, 2025 has been located, and he is safe and sound. The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack: RCMP is requesting the public assistance in locating Timothy Juan Mickelow, 60, of New Hazelton, British Columbia. Mr. Mickelow was last seen on August 29,2025 at approximately 6:45 am near Airport Road and Young Road, Chilliwack.

Timothy Juan Mickelow is described as:

Caucasian male

Height: 180 cm (5ft 11in)

Medium build

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wearing a grey jacket, blue button up shirt and grey pants

RCMP investigators believe that Mr. Mickelow may still in the Chilliwack area and believe Mr. Mickelow does not have any known family in the immediate area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy Juan Mickelow is urged to contact their local police agency or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).