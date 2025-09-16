Restrictions in Abbotsford For Electric Kick Scooters

Abbotsford – A reminder from Abbotsford Police Department: Thinking of riding an electric kick scooter around town? Here’s what you need to know:

Electric kick scooters are currently not permitted on public roads or sidewalks in Abbotsford.

Only select communities in B.C. are part of the provincial Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project—and Abbotsford is not one of them.

Operating an electric kick scooter outside of designated pilot communities could result in a $109 violation ticket for “Operating Electric Kick Scooter Where Prohibited”.

For more info and to see which communities are participating, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/personal-mobility-devices/scooter