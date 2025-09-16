Mission RCMP – Stolen Plates and a Car Load of Offenders

Mission – On Tuesday afternoon, September 9, officers with Mission RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit were conducting proactive patrols in unmarked vehicles, when a vehicle of interest caught their eye. The vehicle – a black Dodge Journey – was in the parking lot of a mall along London Avenue, when one officer recognized the license plate as previously being on a different vehicle, owned by a known offender. Officers followed the Journey until it eventually parked along 1st Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted, and officers subsequently determined that all four occupants of the vehicle were known offenders.

The driver of the vehicle – a 29-year-old man from Mission – was arrested for driving while prohibited Canada-wide and breaching his probation. A 26-year-old female passenger was arrested for breaching her Conditional Sentence Order, as she was not complying with the conditions of her house arrest. A 27-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested for breaching two counts of his probation – including possessing pieces of identification in other people’s names. The fourth passenger was not arrested, however he had an outstanding DNA Order stemming from a conviction for aggravated assault in Surrey in 2023.

Police also followed up with the registered owner of the Journey. She stated that she had sold the vehicle that morning to the female who had been arrested. However, the previous owner had only taken payment and signed the transfer form, but had not followed through to ensure the transfer was actually completed. Mission RCMP recommend that when selling a vehicle, the seller should attend an ICBC Autoplan location with the buyer, to ensure the registration is actually transferred out of the seller’s name, and to obtain a copy of the completed transfer paperwork. Otherwise, the seller has no way of knowing whether the buyer actually completed the transfer. If that vehicle was later involved in a criminal offence or a collision, that previous owner could face liability if the vehicle registration still showed them as the owner.