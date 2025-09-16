Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chiefs Sign Jack Plandowski for the 2025/26 Season.



“Jack Plandowski is an extremely smart hockey player who makes everyone around him better. Coming off a national championship season where he led the AJHL in scoring, Jack is the type of player we want with the puck on his stick; he’ll help drive our offense in a big way.” Said Head Coach & GM Brian Maloney



“I’m really excited to be playing for the Chiefs this season! Chilliwack has such a strong hockey community with a great history of developing players and helping them reach the next level. I believe my style of play will be an asset to the team, and I can’t wait to get started,” Said Plandowski.



Jack will be in action this Friday, September 19th, at the Home Opener!

