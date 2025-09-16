A Breathtaking Fusion of Acrobatics, Music, and Dance comes to Chilliwack with Afrique en Cirque – October 16

Chilliwack – Experience an unforgettable evening of energy, rhythm, and artistry as Afrique en Cirque takes the stage at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 16. Masterfully choreographed by renowned Cirque du Soleil alumni Yamoussa Bangoura and his Kalabanté Productions, this dazzling performance will transport you into a vibrant world inspired by the rich stories of African youth, blending modern circus with pulsating live music and breathtaking acrobatics.

Bursting with colour and intensity, Afrique en Cirque showcases jaw-dropping feats of balance, agility, and strength, all set to the powerful sounds of percussion. The show is a celebration of cultural heritage and contemporary creativity, weaving together circus arts, dance, and music to share a message of resilience, joy, and unity.

This Passport Series performance is more than a show—it’s an immersion into the beauty, rhythm, and spirit of African culture. Afrique en Cirque promises to be an exhilarating evening that will captivate all ages.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness a performance that has mesmerized audiences around the globe. Get your tickets before they’re gone!

Afrique en Cirque is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on October 16, 2025 at 7:30. Ticket pricing begins at $35, with Membership Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Afrique en Cirque is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Molson Coors. Additional sponsors include: Bear Magic Production, The Book Man, Elements Casino, Tourism Chilliwack, HUB International, Odlum Brown, Canadian Tire,Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.