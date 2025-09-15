Charges Laid in May Agassiz Homicide Investigation  

Rosedale/Agassiz – On May 19, 2025, Agassiz RCMP attended a Recreational Vehicle (RV) trailer located in the 53400 block of Bridal Falls Road, Rosedale to conduct a wellness check on a 42-year-old man.

Upon attendance, frontline officers located the man deceased. Agassiz RCMP worked with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. On May 28, 2025, the death was deemed to be suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation.

Over the past four months, IHIT has been working in close partnership with the Agassiz RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, the Kamloops RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the Chilliwack RCMP to advance this investigation.

On September 12, 2025, the BC Prosecution Service charged 44-year-old Omer Ibrahim of the Lower Mainland with second-degree murder.

“IHIT would like to thank all of our partners for their support and assistance with this investigation,” says Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.