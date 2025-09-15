BC Transit Invites Fraser Valley Rider Feedback on Rider’s Guide

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is inviting riders across the province to share their feedback as part of a review of printed Rider’s Guides. This engagement initiative aims to enhance how transit information is communicated and ensure the Rider’s Guide continues to meet the needs of the riders that use it.

The feedback collected will help BC Transit better understand how riders access transit information, how they use the Rider’s Guide, and what improvements could be made.

There are several ways to participate:

Complete the online survey at Complete the online survey at https://engage.bctransit.com/riders-guide

Email ridersguide@bctransit.com identifying how often you use a Rider’s Guide, what information you reference a Rider’s Guide for, and how frequently you ride the bus.

Call 250-995-3838 and leave a response to the recorded prompts.

Fill out a paper survey, available on buses in the following transit systems: Central Fraser Valley Chilliwack Comox Valley Regional Fort St. John Kamloops Kelowna Regional Kitimat Powell River Prince George Regional District of Nanaimo Salt Spring Island Squamish Sunshine Coast Victoria Regional



The survey is open now and will close on October 15, 2025.

BC Transit thanks all participants for their valuable input.