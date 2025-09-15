AbbyPD Weekend Wrap September 12 to 15 – Impaired Drivers, Outstanding Warrants, Domestic Disputes

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department · Weekend Recap: September 12–15:

Between Friday at 5:00 PM and Monday at 6:00 AM, AbbyPD frontline teams responded to 249 police files, remaining actively engaged across the city. Officers handled serious calls for service while continuing proactive efforts to keep our community safe.



Friday Night Highlights



• Friday evening was steady, with officers responding to a variety of routine calls.

• Our Traffic Enforcement Unit successfully removed six impaired drivers from Abbotsford roads, enhancing public safety heading into the weekend.



Saturday Overview



• The day shift remained relatively routine with no major incidents reported.

• On Saturday evening, Patrol officers stopped a suspicious truck near Clearbrook Road and Highway 1. One passenger attempted to flee on foot after being asked for ID due to not wearing a seatbelt. Officers quickly pursued and arrested him on foot. Despite resisting arrest, he was identified and found to have seven outstanding warrants and was breaching his conditions.

• Later that night, officers responded to an alarm at a business on the 1900 block of McCallum Road. Two suspects were arrested inside thanks to the swift actions of Patrol officers.

• Members of our Gang Crime Unit were also active, conducting curfew checks and proactive enforcement throughout the evening.



Sunday Summary



• Sunday remained relatively routine, allowing officers time to follow up on ongoing investigations and administrative tasks. Early Sunday morning officers attended a suspected vehicle arson up on Eagle Mountain. No injuries were reported, and officers remain on scene investigating.



Weekend Call Summary:



15 domestic disputes

5 assaults

2 missing person reports

2 Break & Enters

27 Thefts

12 Collisions



Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:



12 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 31 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 7 individuals were held in custody.