AbbyPD Investigates Vehicle Arson and Shooting on Eagle Peak Drive

Abbotsford – At approximately 4:30AM Monday September 15, Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to reports of two vehicles on fire in the 2700 block of Eagle Peak Drive.


Upon arrival, officers discovered two parked vehicles engulfed in flames in front of a residence. Further investigation revealed that the home had also been struck by gunfire.

Fortunately, the occupants—who were asleep inside at the time—were not injured.


The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is actively working to determine the motive behind the incident.

Detectives are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone who was in the area of Eagle Peak Drive or nearby between 4:00 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., and may have witnessed suspicious activity or captured dashcam footage, is urged to contact the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225

