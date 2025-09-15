Abbotsford Fire Responded to Ambulance Fire

Abbotsford (from BC EHS and 604raw) On their Instagram feed, bc_ehs posted that just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday September 14, paramedics discovered their ambulance on fire while parked in the 32000-block of South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.



There were no patients onboard and the paramedics were not in the vehicle at the time of the fire. The Abbotsford Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze. No one was injured, but the ambulance was significantly damaged.



The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway. We thank the Abbotsford Fire Department for their quick response.



A replacement ambulance was brought into service.

2025 Sunday September 14 – 604raw Screenshot Abbotsford Ambulance – Instagram