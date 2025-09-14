UFV Sports Saturday – MSOC: De Souza, Cascades extend program best shutout streak as they hold nationally ranked MRU scoreless

Fraser Valley – MSOC: De Souza, Cascades extend program best shutout streak as they hold nationally ranked MRU scoreless
The UFV Cascades held the U SPORTS No. 4 ranked MRU Cougars to just three shots on target, as the teams played to a scoreless draw on Saturday at Rotary Stadium.
The result sees the Cascades go to 3-1-2 on the season, while extending their program-best shutout streak to four matches. UFV has now played over 393 minutes since last conceding a goal. MRU meanwhile moves to 4-0-3 at the top of the Canada West Prairie division.
UFV head coach Tom Lowndes: “We talked a lot about the first six games. We played UBC, number one in the country, UVIC, number eight in the country, and MRU who’s number four. I thought we acquitted ourselves really well in all three of those games, none more so than tonight. Guys bought into the plan, the work rate, and knew we were going to have to weather the storm against a really good team. To hold the number four team in the nation to three shots in 97 minutes was a fantastic performance.”
“It doesn’t just start with a goalkeeper or the back four or five, but defending from the front with our midfield and strikers and the work rate. Game in and game out we’ve been getting up for the games against strong teams.”
“I have a lot of respect for the program that Ryan [Gyaki] has built there – built them into a powerhouse, so for us to come out and put in a really good performance and show that we can go toe to toe with them is obviously really pleasing.”
Next Up:
The Cascades will head on the road next week as they look to keep their run of strong play when the visit the Saskatchewan Huskies on Sunday. The game can be seen live on Canada West TV at 2pm PT.
