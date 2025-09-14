UFV Sports Saturday – MSOC: De Souza, Cascades extend program best shutout streak as they hold nationally ranked MRU scoreless

Fraser Valley – MSOC: De Souza, Cascades extend program best shutout streak as they hold nationally ranked MRU scoreless

The UFV Cascades held the U SPORTS No. 4 ranked MRU Cougars to just three shots on target, as the teams played to a scoreless draw on Saturday at Rotary Stadium.

The result sees the Cascades go to 3-1-2 on the season, while extending their program-best shutout streak to four matches. UFV has now played over 393 minutes since last conceding a goal. MRU meanwhile moves to 4-0-3 at the top of the Canada West Prairie division.