Premier Eby’s Statement on Firefighters’ National Memorial Day – Sunday September 14

Fraser Valley/Victoria – If you notice flags at half mast on Sunday September 14, this is why…..

Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on Firefighters’ National Memorial Day:

“In the midst of Canada’s second-worst wildfire season on record, we pause to thank all the firefighters on the front lines and to honour those who ultimately gave their lives to save those of others.

“Firefighters are courageous, caring and committed. They dedicate their lives to protecting our homes, our communities and our forests. For that, we are profoundly grateful.

“On Firefighters’ National Memorial Day, we are reminded of the unwavering bravery these heroes demonstrate every time they suit up. We recognize the unique contributions of wildland and structural firefighters – volunteer and professional – who selflessly serve in communities throughout our province. Whether they are responding to a fire, a car accident or a health emergency, we can always count on firefighters to run toward the danger to help those in need.

“This bravery has no boundaries. This wildfire season, BC Wildfire Service crews have travelled to several other provinces and territories to help out as part of our Team Canada approach. And earlier this year, crews headed south to help fight the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, demonstrating that in times of need, we will always be there for our neighbours.

“Tragically, some firefighters never make it home. Others suffer life-altering injuries or illnesses due to the demands of the job. My thoughts are with all those mourning a loved one or a colleague today. I stand with you in honouring their life, their work and their legacy.

“In memory of our fallen heroes, we renew our commitments to making it safer for firefighters to do their jobs and to ensuring they get the support they need when they can no longer work. This includes boosting support for training, equipment and technology, expanding psychological wellness programs and making it easier to access workers’ compensation benefits.

“Today and every day, I thank our firefighters for all the sacrifices they make to keep people safe, and I honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”