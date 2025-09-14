UPDATE – Abbotsford Police Believe Wanted Man, Scott Tonks, is in Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – UPDATE SEPTEMBER 14 – Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Scott Tonks, who is currently wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including charges of Theft, Breach of Probation, and Drug Trafficking.



Mr. Tonks is believed to be in the Chilliwack area. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the police immediately. AbbyPD File 23-11414

2025 AbbyPD Scott Tonks June